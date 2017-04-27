Debbie to hit Wesfarmers coking coal sales

Wesfarmers expects full-year coking coal sales volumes to be at the lower end of its guidance range because of Cyclone Debbie. The Perth-based conglomerate says third-quarter metallurgical coal production of 2,268,000 tonnes was in line with the previous quarter, but that the three months to June 30 are expected to show Cyclone Debbie's impact on mining and rail infrastructure in Queensland.

