Court Rulings Block 2 Scheduled Executions Today In Arkansas

Death row inmates Stacey Johnson and Ledell Lee are both scheduled to be put to death today, though court rulings have put those executions on hold for now. Arkansas' attempt to carry out a spate of executions before the end of the month has run into two fresh legal obstacles.

