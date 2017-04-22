Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Posi...

Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm bought 101,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,507,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Apr 11 Wally 3
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 27 Shopaholic 3
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Mar 25 Satx422 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar '17 DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar '17 Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,492,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC