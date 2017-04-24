Australia's Wesfarmers aims to raise $1.1 bln from Officeworks IPO: broker
The valuation - described by James McGlew, executive director of stockbroker Argonaut, as a "bull-market set of numbers" - comes a decade after Wesfarmers purchased the then-struggling office supplies network as part of its A$19.3 billion takeover of supermarket chain Coles. Perth-based Wesfarmers, a retail-to-mining conglomerate and Australia's top company by sales, had said in February it was considering an IPO for Officeworks.
