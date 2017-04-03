Atlanta HBCUs participate in 'Retool Your School' to update facilities
The Home Depot is honoring Historically Black Colleges and Universities by offering campus improvement grants to the schools across the country with the most activity on social media. Their " Retool Your School " initiative has been an annual tradition for eight years, and this year more than 70 universities are participating by using the #RetoolYourSchool hashtag and voting at their website .
