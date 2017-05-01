Asia sales slide at Mead Johnson but ...

Asia sales slide at Mead Johnson but CEO insists China business 'remains on track'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NutraIngredients

Infant nutrition firm Mead Johnson, which is in the process of being taken over by Reckitt Benckiser, saw sales in its core Asia markets tumble in the first quarter. But Asia, which accounts for nearly half of total sales, declined 13% to $434.1 million due to volume reductions and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's names Michael Jones chief customer officer (Mar '14) Sat Hootus 14
News Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options... Sat mini lovely 1
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr 18 BOB 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Apr 11 Wally 3
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar '17 Shopaholic 3
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Mar '17 Satx422 2
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,048 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC