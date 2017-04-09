Analysts Anticipate Home Depot Inc (HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Billion
Analysts expect Home Depot Inc to announce $23.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot's earnings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|14 hr
|Faithnomore
|1
|Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado
|16 hr
|buildthewall
|1
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mar 27
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC