5 Iconic Products, like Harley-Davids...

5 Iconic Products, like Harley-Davidson and Tesla, That Trump Should Know Are Made in America

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

As President Donald Trump hits the road to the Snap-On tools plant in Wisconsin on Tuesday, he is likely to encourage government agencies to choose American companies first when awarding contracts, with waivers for some foreign-made goods. The CEO of Harley-Davidson , Matthew S. Levatich, told TheStreet on Tuesday that he thinks his company is in the right place to deliver on Trump's message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Tue BOB 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Apr 11 Wally 3
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado Apr 9 buildthewall 1
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 27 Shopaholic 3
News Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of... Mar 25 Satx422 2
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 22 DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 21 Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC