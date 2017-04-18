5 Iconic Products, like Harley-Davidson and Tesla, That Trump Should Know Are Made in America

As President Donald Trump hits the road to the Snap-On tools plant in Wisconsin on Tuesday, he is likely to encourage government agencies to choose American companies first when awarding contracts, with waivers for some foreign-made goods. The CEO of Harley-Davidson , Matthew S. Levatich, told TheStreet on Tuesday that he thinks his company is in the right place to deliver on Trump's message.

