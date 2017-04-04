3 of the Safest Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

With all three major U.S. indexes trading near all-time highs after posting solid gains in recent months, some investors are getting increasingly wary about investing in stocks right now. While a few stocks can no doubt prove risky at such lofty valuations, there are several "safe" ones that should help you sleep through volatility and safeguard your capital in the long run regardless of where the markets are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.