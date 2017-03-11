Woodworkers open store in Salmon Run ...

Woodworkers open store in Salmon Run Mall

Robert M. Reczko said he and his wife, Amanda M., opened Reczko's Crafts last Saturday after eight years of selling their signs and furniture at craft shows and events such as the New York State Fair and the Lowville Cream Cheese Festival. The store is located between Avon Products and Claire's.

