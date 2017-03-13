Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Announces Potte...

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Announces Pottery Barn Brands Leadership Changes

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Laura Alber, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "On behalf of the board and senior management team, I want to thank Sandra for her many contributions to the company. She provided vision and leadership for the Pottery Barn Brands for more than two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) 32 min bob and weave 320
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... 16 hr oldtimer 2 2
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... 22 hr Mike 1
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 13 Karma Police 11
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mar 6 BOB 1
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? Mar 3 Harsh but Fair 2
Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation? Feb 28 raldrtz05 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC