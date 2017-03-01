Why I Choose Home Depot Over Lowe's
Today, I try to decide which stock seems to be the most compelling buy between Lowe's and Home Depot. In the end, market leader Home Depot attracts me most, given the lower levels of debt and a shareholder-friendly dividend policy.
