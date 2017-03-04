Why Container Store Group Inc Stock Dropped 13% Last Month
Shares dropped sharply over a two-day period, but recovered some of those losses in the following days: Container Store stock has been hammered repeatedly since the company's initial public offering, as growth has been sluggish and profits almost nonexistent. That pattern continued last month in its third-quarter earnings report, as comparable sales fell 3.9% in the period, worse than the expectations of 2.5%, while overall revenue improved just 1.7% to $216.4 million, shy of the consensus at $217.7 million.
