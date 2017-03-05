When Teachers Can't Be TrustedBy Cand...

When Teachers Can't Be TrustedBy Candida Moss

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

Ever since the Athenians put Socrates on trial for the charge of "corrupting the youth" governments have wondered about the potentially subversive influence of teachers on their students. Secretary of Education and Amway billionaire Betsy DeVos recently expressed her concern about the practice of higher education in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? Fri Harsh but Fair 2
Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation? Feb 28 raldrtz05 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... Feb 27 Zwam 2
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Feb 23 Gladileftyourstin... 42
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 19 Ramrod87 12
News Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC