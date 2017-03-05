When Teachers Can't Be TrustedBy Candida Moss
Ever since the Athenians put Socrates on trial for the charge of "corrupting the youth" governments have wondered about the potentially subversive influence of teachers on their students. Secretary of Education and Amway billionaire Betsy DeVos recently expressed her concern about the practice of higher education in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Fri
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Feb 28
|raldrtz05
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC