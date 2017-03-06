Wedbush Weighs in on Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s Q3 2018 Earnings

Lowe's Companies, Inc. - Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05.

