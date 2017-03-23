VFW Post 4298 Longaberger Basket Bingo Fundraiser

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4298 Auxiliary will have a Longaberger Basket Bingo Fundraiser at the Post home, 20 Cedar St. Dexter, Mar 25th from 1:00-4:oo pm. Tickets are $25.00 and may be purchased in advance by calling Dorothy at 270-0284, or may be purchased at the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.