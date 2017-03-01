U.S. proposes awarding five air carriers new Mexico City slots

The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday proposed awarding 24 slot-pairs at Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport to Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Airways Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Volaris, and Grupo Viva Aerobus SAB de CV. The tentative allocation of 24 slot-pairs at Mexico City will result in new or additional low-fare service to 15 U.S. cities, including Chicago O'Hare, Denver, Houston Hobby, Los Angeles, New York-JFK, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington Dulles.

