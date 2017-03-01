U.S. proposes awarding five air carriers new Mexico City slots
The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday proposed awarding 24 slot-pairs at Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport to Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Airways Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Volaris, and Grupo Viva Aerobus SAB de CV. The tentative allocation of 24 slot-pairs at Mexico City will result in new or additional low-fare service to 15 U.S. cities, including Chicago O'Hare, Denver, Houston Hobby, Los Angeles, New York-JFK, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington Dulles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Tue
|raldrtz05
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC