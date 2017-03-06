Tupperware Brands Wants Companies to Invest in Building a Confident Workforce
The much sought-after road to success isn't without its bumps, but those setbacks may be a company's biggest opportunity to inspire confidence in its workforce, says a new study released today by Tupperware Brands Corporation . The Hard Value of Soft Skills report, conducted in partnership with Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business , found that confidence drives business and professional success and can be systematically cultivated among workers, regardless of geography.
