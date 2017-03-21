Toro Co (TTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18
Toro Co announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, April 12th.
