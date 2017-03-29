This Little Piggy Went To Home Depot When His Fence Was Blown Down

Pigs look like carefree critters when they're laying around in their sty or wallowing in the mud, but they're only super chill when they know they're protected from the big bad wolves by a fence or a wall. So when 60 mph winds knocked down Hamlet the pig's protective fence he did the only logical thing to keep himself safe- he went down to his local Home Depot store in Portage, Michigan to look for some help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.