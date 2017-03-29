This Little Piggy Went To Home Depot When His Fence Was Blown Down
Pigs look like carefree critters when they're laying around in their sty or wallowing in the mud, but they're only super chill when they know they're protected from the big bad wolves by a fence or a wall. So when 60 mph winds knocked down Hamlet the pig's protective fence he did the only logical thing to keep himself safe- he went down to his local Home Depot store in Portage, Michigan to look for some help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|Mon
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Mar 25
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC