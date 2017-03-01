The Home Depot in Bellingham is hirin...

The Home Depot in Bellingham is hiring workers

7 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The home improvement retailer is adding 80,000 workers nationwide and about 1,200 in the Seattle region. According to its website , the company plans on hiring 23 people in Bellingham and 22 in Burlington.

