The $2 billion club: 245 Park to join elite group of Manhattan towers

From left: 245 Park Avenue, the GM Building at 767 Fifth Avenue, 11 Madison Avenue and 3 Bryant Park at 1095 Sixth Avenue Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has agreed to pay about $2.21 billion for 245 Park Avenue, a 1.8 million-square-foot tower, as The Real Deal first reported Monday. If the deal closes at that price, 245 Park would be only the fourth tower in the history of Manhattan to cross the $2 billion threshold in an outright sale.

