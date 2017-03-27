Suit alleging Home Depot negligence in killing revived
An appeals court has restored a civil lawsuit that blames Home Depot for not firing a suburban Chicago supervisor with a history of sexual harassment who ended up strangling a 21-year-old pregnant subordinate - in a civil case focused on the liability of companies when supervisors use their authority to hurt co-workers away from work. The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower court decision that threw out the suit, which stems from the 2012 killing of Alisha Bromfield and her fetus by her then 37-year-old supervisor, Brian Cooper, while they attended a wedding at a Wisconsin resort 300 miles from Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|16 hr
|Shopaholic
|3
|Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 629,062 Shares of...
|Sat
|Satx422
|2
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|DontYouGotAnyRedOak
|327
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|Mar 21
|Karma is a Bitc- ...
|15
|Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P...
|Mar 17
|Dentec
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC