Suit alleging Home Depot negligence in killing revived

An appeals court has restored a civil lawsuit that blames Home Depot for not firing a suburban Chicago supervisor with a history of sexual harassment who ended up strangling a 21-year-old pregnant subordinate - in a civil case focused on the liability of companies when supervisors use their authority to hurt co-workers away from work. The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower court decision that threw out the suit, which stems from the 2012 killing of Alisha Bromfield and her fetus by her then 37-year-old supervisor, Brian Cooper, while they attended a wedding at a Wisconsin resort 300 miles from Chicago.

Chicago, IL

