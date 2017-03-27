Storm ruined paper products burn at P...

Storm ruined paper products burn at P & G during clean up

Paper products ruined during the January tornado burned in a huge fire behind the Procter & Gamble plant Tuesday afternoon. Tons of Procter and Gamble paper products, that were ruined when their warehouse was damaged by the January 22nd tornado , caught fire when they were being cleaned up.

Chicago, IL

