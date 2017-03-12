Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC Adv Takes Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,496 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.
