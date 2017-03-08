Slime is sublime for Elmer's Glue sales
People inspired by social media to make homemade slime for fun -- and in some cases, profit -- are helping the bottom line of Newell Brands , the parent of Elmer's Glue. That's because the product is an integral part of the gooey concoction.
