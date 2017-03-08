Self-taught chef to oversee Amway Grand Plaza's 5 restaurants
The promotion comes as Madsen marks 20 years with parent company, AHC+Hospitality. In his new role, Madsen will oversee all of Amway Grand Plaza's culinary operations, food and beverage venues, catering services and restaurants including Cygnus27, The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck, The Kitchen Counter by Wolfgang Puck and Ruth's Chris Steak House and GP Sports.
