Revlon Reports 2016 Results

15 hrs ago

Revlon's 2016reported net sales were $2.3 billion, an increase of 21.9% over 2015. On a pro forma basis, 2016 net sales decreased slightly, but increased 1.4% XFX over 2015, according to the global beauty giant.

