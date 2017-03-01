Revlon Is Advertising on Amazon Boxes

Revlon Inc., making its first major marketing push since it bought Elizabeth Arden Inc. last year, is tapping Amazon.com Inc. and Lady Gaga to reinvigorate sales and better reach millennials. As part of a campaign called the Love Project, the cosmetics maker will stamp its name on 10 million Amazon shipping boxes - a bid to get out in front of more e-commerce shoppers.

