Revlon Is Advertising on Amazon Boxes

Revlon Is Advertising on Amazon Boxes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Global Logistics/Supply Chain

Revlon Inc., making its first major marketing push since it bought Elizabeth Arden Inc. last year, is tapping Amazon.com Inc. and Lady Gaga to reinvigorate sales and better reach millennials. As part of a campaign called the Love Project, the cosmetics maker will stamp its name on 10 million Amazon shipping boxes - a bid to get out in front of more e-commerce shoppers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Logistics/Supply Chain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation? Tue raldrtz05 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... Feb 27 Zwam 2
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
News Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16) Feb 23 Gladileftyourstin... 42
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 19 Ramrod87 12
News Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
News ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in... Feb 17 Faithnomore 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,689 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC