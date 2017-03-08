Restoration Hardware unveils plans fo...

Restoration Hardware unveils plans for new multi-level showroom in Edina

Read more: Star Tribune

Restoration Hardware, the California-based seller of high-end modern furniture and reinterpreted classics, plans to erect a four-story showroom and store in Edina. The company on Wednesday submitted plans to the city of Edina that detailed its intentions to build the new structure in the southwest corner of Southdale Center near the Edina water tower at France Avenue S. and W. 69th Street.

