Restoration Hardware unveils plans for new multi-level showroom in Edina
Restoration Hardware, the California-based seller of high-end modern furniture and reinterpreted classics, plans to erect a four-story showroom and store in Edina. The company on Wednesday submitted plans to the city of Edina that detailed its intentions to build the new structure in the southwest corner of Southdale Center near the Edina water tower at France Avenue S. and W. 69th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C...
|1 hr
|TheyDidItAgain
|5
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today
|Mar 6
|BOB
|1
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|Mar 6
|Really
|318
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Feb 28
|raldrtz05
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC