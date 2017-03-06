Residents raise concerns about Dawsonville Highway traffic

Pat Horgan, a resident in the Lakeshore Drive community in Gainesville, took to the podium at the Gainesville City Council meeting Tuesday to remind elected officials of "concerns" he and others have about weekend and rush-hour traffic along Dawsonville Highway. Horgan told the council during public comments that a two-minute drive to The Home Depot in the area can take 25 minutes on a Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.