Recall issued because the blades can slice your face while blowing the leaves

12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

One World Technologies recalled 121,000 jet fan blowers sold at Home Depot because they might not just send leaves flying, but fan blades, too. A user doing yard work with the Ryobi 8amp Electric Jet Fan Blower might suddenly feel under ninja attack if the plastic fan inside breaks.

