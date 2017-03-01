Recall issued because the blades can slice your face while blowing the leaves
One World Technologies recalled 121,000 jet fan blowers sold at Home Depot because they might not just send leaves flying, but fan blades, too. A user doing yard work with the Ryobi 8amp Electric Jet Fan Blower might suddenly feel under ninja attack if the plastic fan inside breaks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Fri
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Feb 28
|raldrtz05
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC