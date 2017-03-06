Potomac Edison to spend $135M on equipment upgrades
First Energy Corp. will spend approximately $8 million on equipment upgrades to accomodate the energy needs of the new Procter & Gamble factory expected to be fully operational by the end of the year, officials said. The investment is part of the $135 million this year to upgrade infrastructure in western Maryland, Northern Virginia and the Eastern Panhandle to reduce power outages in the area.
