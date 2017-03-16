Police ID child, 12, shot, killed in south St. Louis overnight
Damian's parents, 41-year-old Donnie Holmes and 40-year-old Yolanda Jackson, were both charged with one count of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The Post-Dispatch also reported that Donnie Holmes has a criminal record including drug possession in 1993, drug dealing in 1996 and failure to pay child support in 2009.
