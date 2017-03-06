Pier 1 Stock Rises on Increased Earnings Expectations
The uptick in earnings projections is a 'step in the right direction,' Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel said in a note. Shares of Pier 1 Imports were gaining 6.23% to $7.07 during afternoon trading on Tuesday after the company unveiled preliminary fiscal fourth quarter results beating expectations.
