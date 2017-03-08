Pier 1 Imports chair recall

Pier 1 Imports chair recall

Pier 1 Imports is recalling over 13,000 sets and 700 individual bistro chairs due to a fall hazard. The recall is for the Neely and Dahila bistro chairs sold separately and part of a set.

