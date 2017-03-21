P&G Sues Ranir

P&G Sues Ranir

Procter & Gamble Co. today filed a federal lawsuit claiming that its patented technology for tooth-whitening strips had been infringed upon by a competitor, Ranir , in a "flagrant act of piracy."

