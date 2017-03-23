P&G helps ASU students learn about sustainability
On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, Procter and Gamble donated $10,000 to Albany State University's Global Sustainability Project. The project focuses on energy sustainability efforts taking place throughout the world and teaches students about the mass communications careers relating to global sustainability, like an environmental journalist.
Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
