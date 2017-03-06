Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC
Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,352 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,022 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|Really
|318
|Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy?
|Mar 3
|Harsh but Fair
|2
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Feb 28
|raldrtz05
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC