Need a job? Home Depot hiring 80,000 employees
At a time when many companies are decreasing staff, big box retailer Home Depot is seeking to hire 80,000 employees to fill its stores nationwide by spring. And the national retailer is touting the shorter time -- just 15 minutes -- it will take to apply for a job via its website.
