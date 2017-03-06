Need a job? Home Depot hiring 80,000 employees

Need a job? Home Depot hiring 80,000 ...

At a time when many companies are decreasing staff, big box retailer Home Depot is seeking to hire 80,000 employees to fill its stores nationwide by spring. And the national retailer is touting the shorter time -- just 15 minutes -- it will take to apply for a job via its website.

