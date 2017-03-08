Music 12 mins ago 1:26 p.m.Joey Feek to make her solo country debut one year after death
Feek, part of country duo Joey+Rory, touched millions of lives when her faith-filled battle with stage 4 cervical cancer went viral on her husband Rory Feek's blog thislifeilive.com. Joey Feek lost her fight with the disease March 4, 2016.
