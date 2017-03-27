Money and makeup: Beauty expert Bobbi Brown's life tips

Need a master class on how to succeed as an entrepreneur? Just follow the career of Bobbi Brown, who went from waitress to makeup artist to the founder of a now-ubiquitous cosmetics line. She started Bobbi Brown Essentials in 1991 after working with a chemist to create 10 natural-looking lipstick shades, then sold it to Estee Lauder Cos Inc in 1995.

