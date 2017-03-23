Lowe's reports $663M in net earnings

Lowe's reports $663M in net earnings

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Mecklenburg Times

Lowe's Companies Inc. has reported net earnings of $663 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter ended February 3, compared to net earnings of $11 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2015. Excluding certain items described below, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 45.8 ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Wed DontYouGotAnyRedOak 327
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... Mar 21 Karma is a Bitc- ... 15
News Will being more like Home Depot work for J.C. P... Mar 17 Dentec 2
News Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou... Mar 15 oldtimer 2 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mar 6 BOB 1
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? Mar 3 Harsh but Fair 2
Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation? Feb 28 raldrtz05 1
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC