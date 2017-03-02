Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) PT Set at $83.00 by Credit Suisse Group
The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Credit Suisse Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Household Products Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation?
|Tue
|raldrtz05
|1
|Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0...
|Feb 27
|Zwam
|2
|CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08)
|Feb 23
|Corporate clown
|4
|Home Depot worker's 'America Was Never Great' h... (May '16)
|Feb 23
|Gladileftyourstin...
|42
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 19
|Ramrod87
|12
|Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Lowe'...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
|ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Position in...
|Feb 17
|Faithnomore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Household Products Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC