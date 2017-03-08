Lowe's Closing the Gap with Home Depot

There's momentum behind Lowe's; will it finally bring the home improvement retailer to parity with its chief competitor? Ten years ago, Home Depot 's annual revenues stood at $77.3 billion; the same year, Lowe's made $48.28 billion, a difference of around $29 billion. Lowe's reduced that gap to around $19 billion in 2010, only to see it widen once again to $29 billion in 2015.

