Kirkland's, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share
Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kirkland's in a report released on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter.
