Investors eager to snap up Snap shares after successful IPO

Snapchat's shares Snapchat first stock sale Snap Inc Snap generation of ad revenue Young people appeal IPO investors Facebook Twitter Inc Facebook Inc Twitter Twitter vs Facebook Vs Snap Snap Inc Snapchat IPO Snapchat Android phone app Tec Channel checks with underwriters currently reveals that the deal is "multiple times oversubscribed", with price guidance now likely to be $1-$2 above the $14-to-$16 estimated price range for shares, said IPOboutique in an email to clients. Timothy Sehn may not be as well known as some of the others on the list, but Snap's engineering chief is one of the biggest winners from the IPO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.