Insider Buying: Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) Director Buys 35,154 Shares of Stock

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Director James C. Pappas purchased 35,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $285,450.48.

