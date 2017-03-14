Indian community marks Holi Festival,...

Indian community marks Holi Festival, popular celebration to unfold on March 12

The ancient Hindu religious festival is not only celebrated in India, but has also become popular with non-Hindus, expatriate communities in India and parts of South Asia, and other communities outside Asia. May this festival of colours bring together the diverse hues of India's culture in a rainbow of unity.

