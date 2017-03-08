Inaugural Warc Awards announce Brand ...

Inaugural Warc Awards announce Brand Purpose Jury

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bizcommunity

Warc has announced the jury lineup of the Brand Purpose category of the inaugural Warc Awards, a new, free to enter global competition in search of next-generation marketing effectiveness. Jim Stengel, president/CEO of The Jim Stengel Company and the former global marketing officer at Procter & Gamble will chair the Best Use of Brand Purpose category, for marketing initiatives that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as a benefit for a wider community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Household Products Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider Selling: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) C... 1 hr TheyDidItAgain 5
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Soared Today Mar 6 BOB 1
News Lowe's in Trouble (Feb '12) Mar 6 Really 318
News Lowe's Soars 10% In A Day. Should You Still Buy? Mar 3 Harsh but Fair 2
Services of Ryder & Sparks Prime Corporation? Feb 28 raldrtz05 1
News Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1,614,0... Feb 27 Zwam 2
News CEO of Lowe's speaks at inaugural MOC event (Apr '08) Feb 23 Corporate clown 4
See all Household Products Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Household Products Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC