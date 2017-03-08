Inaugural Warc Awards announce Brand Purpose Jury

Warc has announced the jury lineup of the Brand Purpose category of the inaugural Warc Awards, a new, free to enter global competition in search of next-generation marketing effectiveness. Jim Stengel, president/CEO of The Jim Stengel Company and the former global marketing officer at Procter & Gamble will chair the Best Use of Brand Purpose category, for marketing initiatives that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as a benefit for a wider community.

